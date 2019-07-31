SoCo is getting ready to sing and wants you to join in. Rehearsals and auditions are starting, and invitations are going out. First, we must announce a change of venue for the Sierra Vista Community Chorus. After years in the same place, they are moving to Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive on the west side of Sierra Vista. Rehearsals start Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m., preparing for Gospel Concerts in October and a Christmas Festival in December. There are no auditions, no costs, and the ability to read music is not required. For further information, call 520-378-0730 or 520-417-2305.
The Bisbee Community Chorus begins rehearsals for their 31st (!) season at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 at St John's Episcopal Church, 19 Sowles Ave. They meet every Thursday night. They also are a non-audition chorus and welcome everyone with a passion for singing.
Interested singers are invited to join the High Desert Singers, Note-Ables and Vocalise. Their rehearsals begin in August at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran church, off Lenzner & Fry. There is a cost for the purchase of your music packet (so it’ll vary a bit, but we’re told it is worth it). For more info, email Ashley Ricks at service@sierravistasings.com
For something entirely different, Theater on the Move, David Walter, and The Horned Toad, a dance and night club, are holding auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round,” an original musical drama by Walter. A rock band becomes an overnight success, then disappears after only two years on the top of the charts. After fourteen years of being apart, the band members face a crisis and must decide how they will respond to a life-threatening situation.
They are looking for actors 20+. Auditions will be held at 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista on Aug. 15 and 16, 22 and 23 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Performances will be at The Horned Toad in December. Get more info from Tommy Kelley at 520-222-8711 or totmarizona@gmail.com.