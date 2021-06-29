Riding with Sheriff Mark Dannels through Sierra Vista the other day, we spotted a bright yellow car that appeared to be a taxi parked at the corner of Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive on Sierra Vista’s West End.
The driver was looking at her phone.
“She’s waiting for a pickup,” the sheriff said. “She’ll get a text message to go to a location and load up with illegal immigrants.”
What?
Apparently, this is the modern way for Mexican cartels to transport their “customers” after they cross the border.
Social media and the convenience of text messaging makes it easier to arrange for transportation. Last week the U.S. Border Patrol agent-in-charge told the Herald/Review something similar, noting that out-of-state drivers are being recruited for the pickup and delivery service.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller also commented at the conclusion of a recent council meeting, urging people to notice unfamiliar vehicles in their neighborhood. If they spot a suspicious car or truck, don’t be afraid to call the Border Patrol at 520-432-6314, the mayor said.
These pickups can happen anywhere, the sheriff said. In hotel parking lots, in the Mall at Sierra Vista parking lot or other public parking spots.
We’re on the bandwagon. If you see something suspicious, call it in. Better safe than sorry.
Saturday the Sierra Vista Symphony Association held its annual membership meeting, electing board members and officers for the 2021-22 year.
In light of the pandemic, the symphony is a true survival story.
Now in its 26th year, last year the organization wasn’t able to hold its usual fundraising events, couldn’t stage any concerts and relied more than usual on the generosity of local members and businesses to continue operating.
Saturday’s meeting celebrated a “turn-the-corner” moment and offered hope for a better future.
The fact that communities the sizes of Cochise County and Sierra Vista can assemble enough interest and resources to organize a symphony association is remarkable. Often it is communities the size of Tucson, Phoenix and other metropolitan areas that can put together all it takes to organize similar associations.
With that said, the local group has ambitious plans for the year. On July 24 the association will host a Brass Quintet concert at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School at 7 p.m.
Similar small “twilight” concerts have hosted fewer than 100 people, but the upcoming performance — which will feature patriotic and Americana music — is expected to top the century attendance mark.
Tickets cost $20 and are available at Dillard’s department store at the Mall at Sierra Vista, the Chamber of Commerce office and online at Eventbrite.com.
If you’re interested in joining the local symphony association, check out the organization’s website at sierravistasymphony.org, or call the office at 520-548-5189.
Three concerts are scheduled for the upcoming season, beginning in October with pieces composed by Beethoven, Mozart and Shubert.
