We’ll call him Ben Franklin.
Mr. Franklin, a friend of the column, offered an interesting perspective on the integrity of the recently completed election.
He writes: “Funny, you need a driver’s license to get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you need a Social Security card to get a job. What you don’t need is identification on your ballot to have it counted.
“You can’t have it both ways, the anonymity of ballots and who cast them is like a wet cat. You just can’t get a grip on it without being attacked and left bleeding and wondering why it all happened.”
We still have two full weeks and one day until Arizona is required to certify its election results. At this writing, eight states have met that requirement and 42 states have yet to reach their deadline.
Certification is the process by which the results of an election are made official. That means the wrangling we’ve witnessed since Nov. 3 will likely continue through Nov. 30.
• • •
Believe it or not, today is National Clean Out Your Fridge Day.
The home economists at Whirlpool Home Appliances created National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day in 1999 to encourage people to clean out their refrigerator in advance of the upcoming holidays.
Celebrated every year on Nov. 15, the “holiday” recognizes America’s long relationship with refrigerators and prompts people to get rid of those moldy oranges, brown bananas or outdated milk that hide on the back of shelves or in the crisper drawer.
Tip: Make sure and give notice to family members. Nobody likes to check for their precious turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich at lunch time and find it’s been chucked out with the furry pasta that would pass for a science experiment.
• • •
There will be plenty of “black” days the rest of the month.
We’re not talking about the depressing news surrounding the pandemic or anything to do with the election.
We’re talking about shopping.
We're still weeks away from the big day, Black Friday, which this year falls on Nov. 27. Instead of shoppers lining up outside stores in the early morning or even the day before, many major retailers — Best Buy, Walmart and Target among them — have launched their Black Friday sales early. Deals are being released in waves throughout the month to boost seasonal excitement and help customers shop as safely as possible.
Check online if you’re looking for that “big box” deal.
Of course, there are plenty of good deals and lots of holiday spirit offered at local brick-and-mortar stores in your community. Make it a point this season to get out and browse a few of the locally-owned stores in town, where you might be surprised at the selection and price.
This year more than other years, it’s important to “shop local” and support your local economy.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com