There are times you don’t want to be a big city.
Sure, having enough population to support two movie theaters, good restaurants and ample shopping opportunities are conveniences that come with being big enough to get listed on most maps. There is also the benefit of better cell phone reception and better internet access.
Sierra Vista enjoys these “quality of life” attributes because the city’s population, together with Fort Huachuca, is large enough to attract businesses offering services and shopping that are not available in “smaller” communities.
The other side of that coin is crime.
Late Monday an argument erupted in gunfire in an otherwise quiet Sierra Vista neighborhood, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.
It’s the kind of story we read about regularly in Tucson, Phoenix or other metropolitan communities across this country.
We don’t want to read about it happening in Sierra Vista or any other local community.
How hot is the real estate market?
We’re not talking in Cochise County, were the inventory of available homes turns over quickly. Instead, let’s have some fun and consider what’s happening elsewhere.
In Malibu, California, for example, movie star Pierce Brosnan just put his Thai-inspired retreat on Broad Beach on the market for $100 million.
In New York, Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking for a buyer in Lower Manhattan, where their condo of two years is on the market for $5.9 million.
That’s about $300,000 more than they paid in 2018, records show. The listing arrives roughly a year after Jonas, a singer, and Turner, an actress, shelled out $14.1 million for a brand-new 15,000-square-foot showplace in Encino, California.
Closer to home, in Phoenix, an owner of the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, the founder of Forever Living Products and a former CEO of PetSmart were among the buyers and sellers of the priciest home sales in metro Phoenix this week.
Alex and Liset Meruelo bought a 22,000-square-foot Paradise Valley mansion. The home with 13 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms wasn’t listed, so there’s little information about it available. Besides owning a majority share of Arizona’s NHL team, Alex Meruelo owns five radio stations and a TV station in Los Angeles and two casinos in Nevada.
Speaking of real estate, have you seen what’s being planned in Glendale? The remaining pockets of empty lots and farm fields surrounding Glendale's sports and entertainment district are giving way to developments that are racing to open before the city hosts Super Bowl LVII in 2023.
Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, a massive water park flanked by hotels, restaurants and entertainment, is scheduled to open next year. Surrounding properties will include Tiger Woods' company PopStroke, which plans to open a mini-golf course, new restaurants and other attractions.
The resort will feature two hotels with a combined 650 rooms, Aerophile's Aerobar, a venue that will serve food and drinks at 130 feet off the ground, a "fly theater," similar to the "Soarin' Around the World" attraction at Disney's California Adventure theme park, and a massive balloon that will take visitors nearly 400 feet into the air.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com