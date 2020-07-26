Here’s a shout out on this fourth Sunday in July, which is the national day to celebrate parents.
President Bill Clinton established National Parents’ Day in 1994 when he signed a congressional resolution into law. The resolution recognized the “…uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children.”
As appropriately stated by Henry Ward Beecher, “We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.”
Beecher was an American clergyman, social reformer, and speaker, known for his support of the abolition of slavery.
Yesterday, July 25, was a special day for cowboys.
It was the National Day of the Cowboy, always celebrated on the fourth Saturday in July.
With the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Willcox and numerous legacy families in the area who can claim the cowboy heritage, this day has special meaning in Cochise County.
The Hall of Fame in Willcox opened September 10, 1983. It’s in the same building with the Rex Allen Arizona Cowboy Museum at 150 N. Railroad Avenue.
It’s a great way to spend an afternoon.
The Hall has profiles for each of the 125 cowboys who have been inducted, celebrating a survivalist lifestyle that “…knew nothing but hard work, constantly battled with the elements and various enemies and received little reward in material things. These men and women reflect the pride and rich heritage of the cattle business in southeast Arizona.”
It’s also worth noting that a Tucson couple has been recognized for their contribution to cowboy heritage. Pat and Denny Willis earned nomination for the the national “Cowboy Keepers Award” as the owners of Arbuckles’ Coffee in Tucson, otherwise known as “…the coffee that won the West.”
It’s been a while, but there was a time when Cochise County was a prime spot for the making of western movies.
Former Herald/Review reporter Steve Stockmar said it best in the opening paragraph of a 2016 article:
“Nicolas Cage scanned its horizon with binoculars and a gun in his glove compartment. Paul Newman lost a queen-high straight to a flush here. And John Wayne came to shoot two different movies.
Cochise County has a long history as the backdrop for the big and small screen alike.”
Cage’s 1993 film noir “Red Rock West” used Willcox as its setting. Mescal, on the Cochise-Pima county line, has long been a popular spot for films like Newman’s 1972 western “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean” or later works “Silverado,” “Tombstone” and “Wyatt Earp.”
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.