Today is Talk Like a Pirate Day, mateys. The Sierra Vista Public Library will be celebrating with an afternoon event at 3:30 p.m. They will read pirate stories to kids of all ages, and set up pirate themed activities and crafts. Nationaldaycalendar.com suggests spicing up your conversations with “ahoys,” “avasts,” “land ho!” and a lot of “aaaaarrrrrrrghs.” However, if your job is to answer phones for the police department, you might want to wait until lunch.
It’s also Constitution Week, which started on Sept. 17. According to constitutionday.com, we commemorate the “formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine brave men on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens.” How many of you learned the Preamble by singing along with Schoolhouse Rock? We keep working on the “more perfect union” by following the rules and precepts the Founding Fathers spent so much time and discussion (we might say argument) writing down.
Did you know that to be a US Representative you only have to be 25 years old, but you have to be 30 to become a Senator? Did you know that, along with its ability to declare war, Congress must “define and punish Piracies and Felonies committed on the high Seas, and Offences against the Law of Nations.” We are still working on how the Separation of Powers works in real life in 2019 and how the Electoral College will affect the next presidential election.
Of course, we in the newspaper biz are fond of the Amendments, especially the First. All those Founding Fathers worked so hard to get the government set up that they didn’t include the individual liberties so many hoped to enshrine. Several states refused to ratify the Constitution without the Amendments, so James Madison got busy writing out the rights new Americans felt were necessary after rebelling from British rule. By the way, the British do not have a constitution. Their system is founded on an unwritten combination of Acts of Parliament, court judgments and “conventions.”