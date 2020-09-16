The weekend begins today, Wednesday.
Cochise County communities will host a flurry of activities beginning today. In Benson, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute monuments are scheduled to arrive, kicking off a busy schedule that will continue through Sunday. In Willcox, the Ken Dugan Memorial Tractor Pull will kick off tomorrow, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. at Quail Park.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute that will set up in Benson today is a multi-division, nationally recognized, veteran-owned-and-operated small business. The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall, which is about 80 percent of the memorial, has been part of more than 300 events across the United States over the last 15 years.
Make an effort to get out and enjoy the county this weekend!
The Cochise Bicycle Advocates delivered a bit of surprising news to our email box this week. Regarding our inquiry into electric bikes on multi-use paths, the Advocates made it a point to ask Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher what he thought.
“The problem is the (continuous) invention of new products that may not fit the exact definition but may fall within the “spirit” of the definition,” Thrasher said.
The chief cited the definition of what is a “motorized vehicle” under Arizona statutes to make his call on putting electric bikes on local multi-use paths.
“In a nutshell, electric bicycles which have an electric motor provided assistance only when the rider is pedaling or does not provide assistance at a speed of 20 miles per hour, (and) are not considered “motor vehicles,” therefore are NOT prohibited from multi-use paths,” says John Wettack of the Cochise Bicycle Advocates.
Speaking of heroes, we want to offer a “shout out” to retired Douglas police sergeant Jose Duarte, who never gives up. Five years ago he learned he had a 5 percent chance of surviving the deadly cancer that invaded his esophagus.
Doctors told him they would be “surprised” if they saw him alive in a year.
Family and friends celebrated last week with a drive-thru parade past the Duarte home, showing their support that Jose is beating the odds and continues to fight the disease.
“There’s cancer in our family but we battle it and we don’t give up,” Jose said. “Every day (I’m here) is a blessing.”
Amen to that Jose. Keep up the fight!
The pandemic has forced lots of cancellations, and the events that do get held are reformatted to make sure safety protocols are followed.
That’s what has happened to the annual Cochise Education Foundation Teacher of the Year event.
The Foundation usually hosts an annual dinner at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca, where top teachers at the elementary, middle school and high school levels are honored.
This year that can’t happen because of the coronavirus.
So instead, the Foundation is planning a “drive through” celebration, at which it will announced the best teachers at Cochise County Schools. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Mall at Sierra Vista.
Great teachers from all over Cochise County will be recognized and honored at the first-of-its-kind celebration.
