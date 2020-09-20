If you like Western music, cowboy hats and rodeos plan on joining in the 100th anniversary of Rex Allen Days in Willcox Oct. 2-4.
American film actor Rex Allen was known nationally as “the Arizona Cowboy” during his careers on television, in films and on the radio.
In Willcox, he was just known as Rex.
He was born on a ranch in Mud Springs Canyon, about 40 miles north and west of Willcox. Rex played guitar and sang at local functions with his fiddle-playing father, Horace, when he was growing up. He got his start on a Phoenix radio station and became popular on the National Barn Dance show, which was broadcast on WLS radio in Chicago.
He generated 12 albums, starred in 36 films and was featured as Dr. Bill Baxter on the half-hour weekly syndicated series Frontier Doctor. In 1961 he was one of five rotating hosts for NBC-TV’s Five Star Jubilee.
His son, the 73-year-old singing star Rex Allen Jr., will perform twice during his final planned appearance as a performer at the annual event next month. Next year, and there after, the grandson of the multi-talented media star, Wyatt Rex Allen, will return to Willcox for the annual festivities. Wyatt is scheduled to perform on Saturday night during this year’s Rex Allen Days with another performer, Johnny Western.
The rodeo will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday with a “grand entry” event at Quail Park.
To find out more about the festivities, visit rexallendays.org.
This is an important week for farmers.
The third full week in September creates awareness for two issues in the agriculture industry.
It’s “National Farm Animals Awareness Week,” and it’s “National Farm Safety and Health Week.”
The Humane Society designated an awareness week to call attention to the plight of animals on what they call “factory farms.” This week you can expect to hear more about the intelligence and nature of farm animals. For example, did you know that the only area of a pig’s body that sweats is its nose? Or that cows come home faster when they hear Elvis Presley singing? Or that chickens use more than 200 distinct sounds for communicating?
Use #FarmAnimalsAwarenessWeek to follow the discussion on social media.
Farm health and safety week is timed for those who take to the fields working tirelessly to get their crops in for the year. It’s also the season when many farm accidents happen. Sometimes they occur in the grain bin on the highway or in the field.
The third week in September is also when we celebrate the Cochise County Fair.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, our annual fair won’t be what it usually is this year.
There won’t be the always fun and famous “fair food,” and there won’t be a midway at the fairgrounds in Douglas.
Cochise County youth will have the chance to show and sell the livestock they’ve worked so hard to raise at the livestock show and auction. Access to the grounds and sale will be controlled, and the auction will take place live and online. For information about exhibiting, selling and buying, visit the Cochise County Fair website at cochisecountyfair.org or call the fair office at (520) 364-3819.
