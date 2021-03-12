Some will remember the days when baseball cards came free with the purchase of bubble gum.
There was a sense of excitement opening the gum wrapper to find out which star would be added to your collection. The Topps company started as a humble family-run gum business about 75 years ago in Brooklyn, New York.
Today, the company not only sells baseball cards, but similar products for football, hockey, entertainment and pop culture. There is a Star Wars card collection, for example. Topps sells online and offers entire box collections for prices that range from about $50 per card to as low as $7.99. Or, you can spend more. A Derek Jeter — former Yankees shortstop — autographed card costs $1,749.
The company is no longer the only game in town. Upper Deck and the Panini Group are also in the game, selling their collections. Sage sells exclusively football trading cards and In The Game cards have carved out a niche among hockey fans.
Add to the list a new company, and a new way of trading cards.
NBATopShot is the latest craze in the industry. This an “online-only,” “digital-only” marketplace that slices and dices video footage featuring star players and sells these “segments” as a virtual card that have four sides. Other sides feature player statistics and career highlights.
The prices should make your jaw drop. Want a “common” Devin Booker virtual card? The starting price is $198 for the Phoenix Suns player. Want a clip of JA Morant, the latest “up and comer” playing for the Memphis Grizzles? The video of his dunk on Dec. 11, 2019, has a marketplace list price of $240,000.
Oh, heck, why not just get a LaBron James video of his Feb. 6, 2020, dunk for a measly $149,000, after all, it’s only money.
Can you imagine the money? The NBA has figured out a way to sell “moments,” from its games. Every time players sink a spectacular 3-point shot, make an unbelievable pass or drive home a massive dunk, can’t you just hear the team owner? Ca-Ching!
***
Last week the Cochise County planning and zoning commission considered a special use permit for a “bitcoin mining operation” in the Douglas area.
We were thinking it was a mining operation. It isn’t.
Like many things in today’s world, this is a “virtual” mining operation. The “gold” is found by solving a computational puzzle using a computer. In today’s market, solving one puzzle and creating one bitcoin is worth more than $56,000.
What’s planned for Douglas is an operation “off the grid,” generating electric power from solar arrays to provide what’s necessary for the computers inside buildings that will be doing the problem solving.
Bitcoin is now accepted as currency by many businesses, including Burger King, AT&T, Microsoft and numerous other companies.
No, we have no idea whether this form of currency can be used to buy your next virtual trading card!
