Bisbee’s Green Farmacy was on the list of 80 dispensaries recently authorized by the Arizona Department of Health to sell recreational marijuana.
Located on Naco Highway, the outlet becomes the first — and only — location in Cochise County that has a license to sell cannabis for recreational use.
Arizonans approved Proposition 207 in November, legalizing adult use and possession of marijuana. The measure also allowed the state's 120 or so operating medical-marijuana dispensaries to apply for a license to sell to any adult, not just those who have a state-issued medical-marijuana card.
Customers who visit a dispensary for the first time should expect a few things, among them, paying in cash. Most dispensaries remain cash only because of banking restrictions.
Fear of needles? Wondering whether you will be able to tolerate the COVID-19 vaccine?
A friend of the column recently received his shot and said it’s nothing to worry about. Comparable to a tetanus shot and completely painless.
“It was over before I knew it had been administered,” he said.
Scam alert!
The Wall Street Journal reports older adults, defined by the Federal Trade Commission as those age 60 and older, were nearly six times as likely as younger people to report losing money on tech-support scams. In all, older Americans reported fraud losses totaling $388 million through the third quarter of 2020, the latest data available from the FTC, up 23 percent from the same period a year earlier.
There are ways to safeguard assets and to prevent such scams from occurring in the first place. Here are some tips, based on interviews with several elder-care experts.
In addition to adding a land line or mobile phone number to the National Do Not Call Registry (donotcall.gov), people also can check with their phone company or mobile provider about call-blocking services. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all offer features for blocking robocalls. People also can block unwanted calls on the mobile phones themselves: Apple devices running iOS 13 or later can silence unknown callers as can Android devices running Android 6.0 and newer. There are also a number of third-party apps that block robocalls, available on the Apple and Google app stores.
If you receive something that looks like junk mail in your inbox, it’s best to mark it as spam so your email service’s spam filter recognizes it next time. Even if an email looks legitimate, it’s always best to check the email address it came from before opening it or clicking on anything in the message.
Seniors can safeguard their money by setting up direct deposits for income from Social Security, pensions and dividends so that physical checks aren’t sent to their home, where a caregiver or others could get a hold of them. People should also keep an eye on spending activity by asking their bank and credit-card companies to send them — or trusted loved ones — alerts of suspicious activity or charges that exceed a certain amount.