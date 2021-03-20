It’s going to take a while.
Getting back to “normal” is going to take more time that we hoped for a year ago. Last March we just started to realize that we were in the midst of a pandemic and our lives would change dramatically.
The Arizona Legislature adjourned March 23, not returning to the capital for the remainder of the year. The National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament was canceled March 12, 2020, leaving basketball enthusiasts without the usual “March Madness” to enjoy on the weekends before Easter. Professional basketball was also stopped, and not resumed until July 7 when select teams were placed “in the bubble” at Walt Disney World for the league championship playoff. Major League Baseball canceled spring training, and reduced its regular season to 60 games, starting July 23.
There were dramatic changes in the workplace, too. People stopped going to the office and started working from home, utilizing the internet to get their duties done.
School went “virtual,” with kids taking class online and teachers adapting to the challenges of providing remote instruction.
One year later, things are markedly better, but we’ve still got more to accomplish. Cochise County reported last week that half the population of those 65 and older have been vaccinated. The goal is to have a needle in the arm of everyone who wants the shot by May 1, across the country.
That’s just eight weeks from now.
Despite that ambitious goal and the promise of “herd immunity,” if enough people get the shot, we believe there will be people who choose to continue wearing masks, continue fearing that another outbreak or the next pandemic is just around the corner.
There will be positives that have emerged from this crisis.
We’ve learned to be a bit more flexible in the workplace and it’s possible more people will be working from their home office more frequently than in the past.
We’ve also learned the importance of “personal space,” and respecting the distance between people waiting in line, or crowding into a small area. Many of us will be less likely to stand in a crowd, or get pushing with people in front of us when we’re waiting to check out at the grocery store.
Some of us have discovered the joy of walking outside, or bicycling, or finding space in the park, which we did to combat the loneliness of staying at home to avoid people during the height of the pandemic.
More of us are enjoying eating at home, or eating outside at a restaurant.
There’s no question that the consequences and restrictions imposed by this pandemic have been frustrating and chafed our personal lifestyle. We’ve had to adapt.
But it hasn’t been all bad.
We know one thing for sure: When the pandemic is in our rear-view mirror, our lives have been forever changed and we doubt things will get back to the “normal” that we enjoyed prior to COVID-19.
Moving forward, there will be a “new normal.”