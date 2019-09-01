Other than war news, it was a quiet date in history. Except that in 1752, according to onthisday.com, Britain and the British Empire (including the American colonies) adopted the Gregorian Calendar, losing 11 days. People rioted thinking the government stole 11 days of their lives.
Stuck in our head now is “The Merry Minuet” by Sheldon Harnick, sung back in the 60s by the Kingston Trio but surprisingly contemporary. Highlights of the lyrics are “they’re rioting in Africa” (or Hong Kong or Britain) …,” “there’s hurricanes in Florida, and Texas needs rain,” … “the whole world is festering with unhappy souls … and I don’t like anybody very much.”
Now that the monsoons are slowing down, if not ending, we are wondering why we are so poor at predicting when a “scattered thunderstorm” will actually hit our town. Those really big storms Bisbee got last week and the week before? Hail shredding the plants and dumpsters floating merrily down the Gulch? Wunderground.com gave us a 20 percent chance. We should be buying lottery tickets. A couple of times we predicted a storm by recognizing a huge multicolored cumulonimbus cloud on the eastern horizon moving this way. Or perhaps an ominous flicker of lightning, but mostly we see low hanging stratus clouds, described by thoughtco.com as a “flat, featureless, uniform layer. How did they turn into nimbostratus, “the quintessential rain cloud,” soaking the laundry and any newsprint within miles?
On a happier note, it’s World Coconut Day. There’s a meme going around asking how hungry a person must have been to figure out how to get food out of one of those hairy hard-shelled balls. Coconuts aren’t really nuts; they are a kind of fruit called a drupe, possibly as old as 55 million years. Worldcoconutday.com says that coconuts are “nutritional cocktails. Rich in electrolytes and lauric acid (... anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral), they have direct applications in ancient traditions and modern medicine.” One no longer needs a machete to enjoy the “meat.” Your local supermarket or coop has a wide variety of offerings. Mounds or Almond Joy?