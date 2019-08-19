Oh, wow! It’s National Radio Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Those of us of a certain age are big fans, while the “young-uns” just roll their eyes and breathe, “meh.” We remember long Sunday car rides with national radio serials and shows. We remember getting breakfasts before school accompanied by our parents’ favorite announcer. We remember teen driving years accompanied by Top 40 songs played loud. We remember college and public radio and fundraising and pledge drives. We remember moving to SoCo and finding a relative “radio sinkhole.” Our musical intake was changed radically by the meager available offerings. There were bright spots. We miss Howard Henderson of KDAP. His life was recently celebrated with “Mr. Wonderful Day” in Douglas, and we had friends in the announcers for KWCD. Now most fogies can stream with the best of them, and our phones and iPods are full of podcasts. But we still celebrate good old radio.
No single person invented the medium. A German named Heinrich Hertz proved that electricity could travel wirelessly. Tesla jumped in with his Tesla Coil, and Guglielmo Marconi pulled it all together to make radio waves commercially viable. What seems unbelievable to most folks is that radio pioneers didn’t think music was a good use for the waves. The military used it, and the distress calls from the Titanic were broadcast by radio. The first music and entertainment show was broadcast in 1906, but by 1931 only two out of five homes had a radio. There was a big jump in the 30s: in 1938, four out of five homes owned one, and it became the hearth that attracted families to music, news, political speeches, sports, and, sadly, news of the wars.
Now, according to Forbes.com “streaming … accounts for 51 percent of a younger millennial’s daily listening … AM/FM radio accounts for 35 percent of the general population’s listening. Younger millennials say that they only spend around 12 percent of their time with radios.
So, turn on the radio, and listen, just for today, to what it has to offer.