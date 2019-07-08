There’s been a lot of activity on Facebook with people looking to acquire or get rid of recycling barrels. What are they doing? Sierra Vista will be sponsoring a #RenewYourBlue Upcycling Contest, launching next week. Residents compete for prizes by upcycling their barrels. The city is looking for sponsors to provide prizes. Ace Hardware has anted up with a $250 gift certificate. Other local businesses or organizations have been invited to offer their own prizes and should contact the City Public Information Officer Adam Curtis: PIO@SierraVistaAZ.gov or 520-439-2210 by close of business on Friday. Sierra Vista’s newsletter says, “The contest will run for about two months, concluding with a week-long voting period when local residents will be able to view and vote on their favorite entries ...”
It’s still a month or so before school starts up again, but many parents are nervous about getting enough supplies for their kids. Several organizations have their backs. This Saturday is Sierra Vista’s 23rd Annual [!] Back to School Fair, 10 a.m. to noon at the Mall. Bisbee’s Back to School Fair will be July 27 in the Safeway Parking Lot, 9 to 11 a.m. This event is limited to Bisbee and Naco students, who will receive tickets. Bisbee/Naco students can register online at bisbeeback2school.org. According to the Cochise County website, Seed of Abraham Church on El Camino Real hosts a free school supply event July 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fifteen lucky people will have the chance to stay upright longer and more often. They will sign up for and attend “A Matter of Balance” at Thrive at CVMC. We don’t have to tell you how much falling down hurts. Older adults can reduce fears of falling and improve balance. There are eight two-hour sessions led by a trained facilitator. Participants must attend at least six classes to graduate. Classes begin tomorrow and will be every Wednesday and Friday in July from 1 to 3 pm. Classes are free, and you must sign up to attend.
Contact Ericka.Sullins@canyonvista
medicalcenter.com or 520-263-3293.