Few things spur readers to air their opinions like patriotism.
Friday’s column on a bill being discussed at the State Legislature to require elementary school students recite the Pledge of Allegiance inspired a few of our faithful to let us know what they were thinking.
Writes Salvatore: “It is good to know there is someone in our legislature who cares about children and their teachings and our freedoms. I attended a one room country school with 16 students in grades 1-8. We recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning with our teacher by standing beside our desk and facing the flag displayed at the front of the room. We all stood at attention and took this moment seriously.”
He finished is commentary with a dire forecast: “ … unfortunately the current conditions of leaders is not anything that we can be proud of and the freedoms we have enjoyed are slowly being taken away from us. And, the school system is moving far, far away from our country’s history and what is moral and good has been left behind.”
Harold questions why the pledge refers to God. He writes: “When I learned the Pledge of Allegiance, the words "under God" were not in it. Whenever I say the pledge, I leave out those words. God is not cited anywhere in our Constitution; even the First Amendment mentions not God, but “religion." I think we should focus on the words "liberty and justice for all,” something that still has not been achieved. Our legislature should stop obsessing about the election and the pledge and do something to help my fellow Sierra Vistans who are lining up for blocks around Len Roberts park on a Saturday to get some food.”
Pastor Carlson sees the pledge as a way to unite us. He writes: “I think the pledge is a great tool to unite us as Americans. We have just 31 words to do just that. To fail to share in the pledge indicates an unwillingness to link arms at the most basic level. I find that to be divisive.”
The topic is not closed, so feel free to send us your opinion at the email below.
***
It not too late to sign up for the Cochise College Foundation “Pathway to 100K Challenge.”
This event is a monthlong fitness challenge designed to raise money for the Cochise College Foundation scholarship programs. One program encourages all high school seniors throughout the county to enroll at Cochise in the semester after they graduate, and they earn a scholarship for the duration of their four semesters.
The second program is for our "non-traditional" students that have been out of school for one year or more, and choose to "reinvent" themselves, by getting that degree or certificate.This virtual event enables registered participants ($40 plus a fee and tax) to log miles during the month of March. For every 10 miles logged (run, walk, jog, stroll), or for every 30 miles cycled, the participant earns a prize ticket for drawings held on April 1.
The link to register is: