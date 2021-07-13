We try not to talk about the weather. When we do, it’s the exception not the norm.
The exception has certainly been the case since the start of July. Hereford residents on Moson Road experienced a violent “microburst” a few days after the Fourth of July and residents in Huachuca City and the Tombstone area witnessed a storm that brought hail and a massive dust cloud along with heavy rain and plenty of lightning.
These storms have made driving dangerous, knocked out power and in some cases demolished buildings and torn roofs off shelters.
We’re witnessing a full-fledge monsoon, not just a rainy season.
• • •
Different people have different opinions on the problems affecting U.S. Route 191. The road is closed between Birch Road and Dragoon Road, which directly affects residents in the Sunsites community in eastern Cochise County. Motorists are being detoured to Cochise Stronghold Road to avoid the highway.
Talk to some residents and they are convinced that pumping from the aquifer is the cause of the “fissures” in the road. Pull too much water from the Willcox Basin, they argue, and the land holding that water will sink, a process caused subsidence.
Others are not so sure.
Longtime rancher and pistachio farmer Richard Searle, a former member of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, told a newspaper columnist last week that fissures are not a new phenomenon caused by groundwater pumping.
Though he believes there is a water issue, Searle reminds us that fissures are going to happen regardless of whether pumping stops or continues. These cracks in the Earth have been happening in southeast Arizona for generations and as long as hot, dry weather and drought conditions are prevalent, we’re more likely to experience fissures.
US 191 has also become an important thoroughfare for truck traffic. Large semi-tractor trailers are hauling milk, crops and other agriculture-related product on the road around the clock, which can contribute to wear and tear on the highway.
Nevertheless, activists who are pushing for legislators to regulate water pumping are going to point to this event as a direct consequence of groundwater pumping.
We can already hear the politicians pontificating.
• • •
The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce is making an all-out push for more members.
Last week “teams” of volunteers met at Cochise College and were treated to a presentation that generated lots of enthusiasm for a membership drive in the community. Featured teams include Schools Superintendent Jacqui Clay, Sheriff Mark Dannels, University of Arizona Dean Dr. Gary Packard Jr. and other prominent members of the community.
Expect an all-out push by the chamber to revive its membership roll in the coming weeks.
• • •
Space tourism.
There’s lots in the news recently about billionaires flying into “space.” Sunday, Virgin Galactic founder and owner Richard Branson soared 50 miles above the earth for an astronaut’s view of the planet. Later this month Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be joined by three others for a trip in “Blue Horizon,” a space capsule that will also breach the Earth’s atmosphere.
The cost for these trips? To book with Bezos is a cool $250,000. Branson’s trip hasn’t yet established its price.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com