Still wearing your mask?
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller rescinded his June 26 order requiring people to wear masks in public last week.
Despite that change, masks are still being required at Walmart, Target and other national retailers.
We’re wondering when this practice will end? National news sources indicate it could be another eight months until a vaccine is widely available in the United States.
Meanwhile, the “COVID-19 count,” in Cochise County is down to 24 cases as of Sunday. Since March, the county has recorded about 1,880 coronavirus cases and 72 COVID-19 related deaths. Arizona has had more than 209,000 cases and 5,273 deaths.
All that said, the impact of the coronavirus really hit home last week when Willcox High School announced it will postpone its football practice through Sept. 30, due to one of its players contracting the disease.
We wish that player, and the rest of the players on the Cowboys football team, all the best.
We’re a bit saddened by the cancellation of a significant portion of the Cochise County Fair. The annual event was scheduled to start this week, until the pandemic forced a change in plans.
Instead, volunteers showed up last Saturday to clean the fairgrounds and set up pens in anticipation of the livestock show and sale this weekend. More than 100 exhibitors and 140 livestock entries are registered this year, with 65 in the swine, 26 sheep, 35 goats and 36 in the cattle.
For those not actively involved in agriculture, the annual fair will return next year, we hope, with the midway and lots of “fair-only” food like turkey legs and fried elephant ears!
Congratulations to the City of Benson and Chamber of Commerce representative Najayyah Many Horses on last weekend’s tribute to military veterans.
The five-day event featured the American Veterans Traveling Tribute, which consists of 212 panels honoring the 58,318 names of fallen war heroes who served in the Vietnam War.
Also on display were tributes featuring replica panels of multiple conflicts that date back to World War I through the present.
It was an impressive display that was well attended all weekend long in Benson.
