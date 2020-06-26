For now, we’re accepting the reality that wearing this covering slows the spread of the coronavirus. Some object to putting on a mask, seeing it as a political statement. Others wear paper masks provided by an employer, simply to comply and demonstrate consideration.
And then there are those who really get into it.
Face mask coverings made from decorative patterns of cloth. Others that promote a person’s hobby or make a statement about their personal situation — they own a dog and wear a mask with images of dogs. We may soon see masks promoting favorite sports teams, or advertising commercial brands.
Where there is space, there’s room for promotion.
What we’re looking forward to are masks with some flair. Something from the fashion houses of the famous, like Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, or Coco Chanel. Two of those three are dead — not from the coronavirus — but you get the idea.
Throughout history, masks have been used in rituals, ceremonies, hunting, wars, theatre, sports, movies, in addition to our current use for protective or occupational purposes.
And that’s not counting Halloween.
One of our favorites was the Madame Rowley’s “Toilet Mask” in the 1890s. The mask was a beauty treatment that promised to beautify, bleach, and preserve the complexion of the wearer. Madame Rowley thought there was real science behind her invention and even had it patented. According to the patent, users were to put the mask on while they slept and allow perspiration to “soften and clarify the skin by relieving the pores and the superficial circulation.”
If we consider it today, the Toilet Mask seems like a good way to get a prune face and possibly develop a skin fungus.
All in the name of beauty.
Or, maybe “Big Tech” develops a new “wearable” mask. Many people now wear smartwatches which not only tell time but also work as a telephone. If Google or Apple get into the face mask game, we might get something that not only slows the spread of the coronavirus, but also works as a flashlight when we’re walking at night. Or perhaps it allows us to change the tenor and tone of our voice, so we can do better impersonations when it’s our turn at the mic on karaoke night.
We have a long way to go on the improvement of our facial coverings. Based on the continuing spread of the coronavirus, wearing face masks is going to be part of our reality for a while to come, and we need to make the best of the situation.
