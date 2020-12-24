How often have you heard an anonymous Christmas elf tell you they are “tired of all the COVID-19 news” and just want to do something nice for people?
The attached photo shows what happened next.
This “anonymous” elf and the company he’s associated with distributed about 130 Christmas baskets around the community to people in need.
“Surely, you’d want some coverage of this, some promotion of your good deed?,” came the reporter’s question.
Nope, came the reply. We’re just doing our part. And stop calling me Shirley.
If you’re looking for the Christmas spirit, it’s alive and well here in Sierra Vista.
• • •
And then there’s “Joan.”
It’s not her real name, obviously, and she (if she is a “she”), asked that we not identify her (if she is a “her”).
She writes: “I never, never, never respond to surveys from online businesses. For the same reason I don’t click on those interesting, but unknown, links on webpages. For the same reason parents tell children not to talk to, or take candy from, strangers … ”
“ … I purchase from only a handful (literally) of online businesses. These businesses are valuable to me. I’m able to get things from them that I can’t find locally. (Always buy locally, if possible.) These businesses advertise that they don’t sell my information to third parties, and (so far) they have been very reliable. But, I also know that they really want to gather marketing information from their customers…”
“I check the (website address) for the businesses that are conducting surveys for my reliable online retailers. Without exception, they are not my online retailers, and they haven’t made any promises to not sell or give away my information.
“My online businesses have hired them to do surveys, and no information-sharing promises they have made to me convey to any of their business partners.
“So I just don’t … ”
We certainly appreciate this note from “Joan.”
With the dramatic rise in online sales and the pandemic convincing more and more people to shop on their computer, this message offers a great tip to everyone interested in protecting their privacy.
And who isn’t?
She finishes: “Also, I’m very careful about who I donate money to. I have two local and one national business that I know does not sell my information. The proof is in my mailboxes. Unfortunately, even charitable organizations sell lists.
“Now if I can get county election officials to quit giving out my information. Sigh.”
Well put, Joan, thank you.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.