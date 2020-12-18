We can almost hear Santa and his reindeer landing on the roof at this point. We’re so close to Christmas that retail stores are already beginning to put out Valentine’s Day displays.
What if you haven’t found that last-minute “perfect” gift?
Imagine the horror of waking up Friday morning and realizing you’re going to disappoint the one you love for failure to get that last minute gift!
We’re here to help.
Here are a few last-minute, bar-no-expense Christmas gifts that should turn your fears to joy and snatch appreciation from the jaw of utter embarrassment.
From the top:
1. Sudoku toilet paper
Few things offer the bilateral pleasure of giving the heart-felt gift of soft tissue during the holiday. This gift offers the recipient an opportunity to relax and focus on a puzzle while pooping. It offers the giver an extended period of “quiet time,” while the person enjoying the gift works out the solution to No. 2. It’s available on Amazon for about $3 a roll. Search “Sudoku toilet paper.”
2. The “Nice Underwear” doormat.
Give your houseguests a taste of your subversive sense of humor when they catch a glimpse of the “Nice Underwear” doormat on your front step! It combines an artist’s touch with affordability to provide functional artistry for the home. This mat is crafted of all-natural coir with slip-resistant backing to meet the industry’s highest standards. Again, available on Amazon.
3. The bubble-wrap calendar.
The Bubble Wrap Calendar offers an opportunity to pop off everyday! Think of it as a stress-relief mechanism. Your loved one will enjoy this calendar for the satisfaction they get every time they pop a bubble. If they miss a few days, they will enjoy catching up even more! Can’t pop just one? Don’t worry, there are bonus bubbles for tough days! That’s three in a row from Amazon. Search “bubble calendar.”
4. “You suck at parking” cards.
Finally, a quick and convenient way to leave a message on the vehicle hogging two spots at the grocery store, or otherwise not abiding the parking lanes. This set of 10 “You Suck At Parking” cards will deliver the message to those who choose to park extremely close to your car, block your driveway or otherwise create an annoyance. Buy this one from etsy.com. Search for “parking cards.”
5. Bacon-flavored dental floss.
Let’s face the truth — few things are as enjoyable as fresh bacon on your breakfast plate. Now your loved one can have the fresh bacon taste lingering in their mouth on their morning commute thanks to this awesome bacon flavored dental floss. Better bookmark amazon.com — it’s available by searching for … wait for it … dental floss, bacon.
Here’s a wish for a very, merry Christmas to all our readers!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.