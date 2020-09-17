The good news is that the sky over Cochise County is again blue. That’s a clear indication that the wildfires in California are gradually subsiding. For most of last week our skies were a misty gray, blocking views of the Huachuca Mountains in Sierra Vista and presenting a cloudy appearance throughout most of the county.
This week, that familiar blue sky returned.
While that sight is welcomed, it’s also an indication that monsoon is at its end. Instead of morning sunshine with clouds building around mountaintops, we’re seeing complete blue skies and still not getting any rain.
For the record, rainlog.org has zero precipitation for the month of September. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that Arizona’s economy is ranked the “sixth best” by 24/7 Wall Street, the respected online website that offers financial news and opinions.
“To determine the states with the best and worst economies, both in the years leading up to the pandemic and during it, 24/7 Wall Street created an index of four measures — economic growth, employment growth, the poverty rate, and the unemployment rate. Data came from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Census Bureau," the online publication states.
Utah’s economy ranked at the top of the list, with its monthly jobless rate at 5.1 percent, less than half the 11.1 percent national unemployment rate for June.
Louisiana’s economy ranks as the worst in the nation, largely due to the share of residents living on poverty level income. The state’s 18.6 percent poverty rate is third highest among states and well above the comparable 13.1 percent national rate. It is the third highest-ranked state in terms of crime.
Arizona’s ranking is based on the rapid expansion of its economy since 2015. Over the last half decade, the state’s economy grew at an annualized rate of 3 percent, compared to 1.9 percent nationwide. Over the same period, information and construction were the state’s fastest-growing industries.
Population growth can help drive that growth, and between 2010 and 2019, Arizona’s population grew by 9.3 percent from migration alone, more than every other state other than Florida and Nevada.
The bad news? Arizona currently ranks near the bottom in its U.S. Census tabulation at just over 60 percent participation in the decennial survey. Even though prior year estimates put the state’s population growth at nothing less than explosive, there’s a good chance we won’t end up with that many people being counted in the census.
The good news is that we received an inquiry from a reader — which is always a highlight. Nancy read our column about electric bikes on multi-use paths and that raised a question. She writes: “I’m wondering now about electric golf carts on paths. Gas powered carts require license plates and are driven on city roads. Electric carts do not require a license plate and neither do electric bikes. I would like to know from the chief of police what rules he requires his officers to enforce for both of these motorized modes of transportation on city multi-use paths.”
The bad news is that we will be pestering Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher for an answer!
Got something to say? Send you comment to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com