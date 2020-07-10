Regardless of the fact that newspapers are known for buying ink by the gallon and paper by the ton, readers can always have the last word if an editor values the opinion of the audience.
That’s certainly the case after the July 5 column, which drew the attention of several readers who expressed opinions about face masks.
One crass reader ordered us to “…read your newspaper,” and joined with others in reminding us that the Herald/Review reported both Douglas and Bisbee mandated masks before Sierra Vista issued its directive. Another scolded references made to thoughts expressed by an “anti-mask” writer and indicated the column “…did no public service in terms of increasing our understanding of Covid-related data.”
We weren’t intending to.
Journalism jargon refers to “poking the bear,” when an opinion piece seeks to stir a response among readers. Based on reader responses and the vitriol the issue inspires, our words were a Taser-gun to the head of a dozing grizzly.
* * *
We noticed Cochise County recently changed the logo on its Facebook posts and newsletter.
It doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of Chief Cochise, the familiar seal that appears on official documents and the county’s letterhead.
The square logo is aimed at the marketing world. It’s intended to freshen up the county’s image and call attention to attractions that are not promoted by the current logo.
We have nothing against Chief Cochise, except the fact that there are no known photos or historically accurate images of the famous Apache leader.
The image presented by the county is a popular rendering that actually depicts another Native American, Chief Chato, also an Apache. That image was captured in 1886, long after Chief Cochise died in 1874. Another photo often presented as Chief Cochise is actually Eskiminzin, the Aravapai Apache leader.
Beyond possibly offending the sensibilities of Native Americans with an inaccurate image of Chief Cochise, the outgoing logo has done little to create awareness of other great attractions in Cochise County beyond our frontier history.
We hope it’s just the frustration of the pandemic, perhaps the recent heat wave or the enthusiasm of the political season. Whatever the reason, the nasty comments being circulated on social media make us wonder why people seem so eager to be angry with something so trivial.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com