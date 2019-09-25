It’s not often that kids get to meet a favorite author. The Sierra Vista Public Library is offering kids and families a chance to meet Maureen Harris, the author of the “Moonlight and Molly” series. The meet and greet will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the library, 2600 E. Tacoma.
Harris is a Sierra Vista resident who had dreamed of writing children’s books since she was a child. She had worked with NASCAR racer Jeff Gordon and had written a book about him. Below is a quote from an interview Mark Levy did with Harris for the Herald Review.
“And now, at 60 years old, I’ve switched gears and have published that children’s series I dreamed of doing,” Harris said. “It has been quite the journey. I had to teach myself how to do the graphics for the artwork while completing the three books.”
Harris will talk about how she wrote her Unicorn series, about a wild white horse and a lonely girl. She also created the illustrations. Children will also participate in a unicorn-themed craft activity. The program is recommended for grades K through 5. For more information call (520) 458-4225.
Adopting a wild Mustang named Moonlight inspired her to write the book series “Moonlight and Molly,” which helps children build real-life skills such as creative thinking and visualization. Books five and six in the series are coming soon.
“My dream is to inspire kids of all ages to never forget their child-like spirit” — Maureen Harris
Mark your calendars for Oct. 5 and 6, when For the Love of Music opens its season with a concert by pianist Daniel Linder. Patrick Tilcock coordinates the series with the Bisbee Woman’s Club, where the concerts have been held, lo these many years. Linder will play a variety of pieces: sonatas by Mozart and Berg and a “charming set of pieces by American composer Aaron Jay Kernis.” Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 at the door. Students through high school will be admitted free.