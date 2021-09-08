Are you familiar with the saying about a cup being half full? If your answer was affirmative, have you wondered what filled that receptacle to the halfway mark?
Dig deep enough; you will realize the answer to the latter question might not be as straightforward or pleasant as you assumed.
Both the flora and the fauna kingdoms present us with two different pictures. How do we know this? Allow us to offer a few examples for your contemplation and edification.
While watching programs about those magnificent felines and other creatures that inhabit this planet, you will see the beauty and the beast. For example, there is something breath-taking about a cheetah as it chases down its next meal. The rippling muscles of that beautiful beast as it seems to fly across the land is one of Mother Nature’s works of art.
But once the prey is between the cheetah’s paws, another picture emerges. First, its muzzle becomes bloody as those sharp teeth tear into the flesh of its still warm meal. And then, those ubiquitous flies swoop down on the gory mess to share in the kill but also to aggravate the feasting beast.
The scene is not unlike picnics humans seem to enjoy. However, the lady of the manor must confess to being the odd man out. She does not find pleasure in the entire picnic process.
First, you prepare and pack up the food. Then the family or group of friends drive to what someone deems as the perfect picnic spot. Eventually, the designated pack mule of the group unloads the food. Then, the picnicking herd begins to graze while countless flies join them. The difference between the beasts and the humans? The humans are more successful than the cheetah in shooing away those pesky, freeloading flies.
In this writer’s opinion, flies mar the beauty of the beast and the feast. So, in this instance, the half-full cup contains flies.
Whenever we observe animals – domestic or in the wild, the flies are always present. This writer enjoys nature programs, but somehow the king of beasts is not quite so regal when flies cover his face and body.
Does Mother Nature have a twisted sense of humor? Is that why her beautiful beasts can never escape the flies? Since she is a goddess, the answer is probably. Those winged parasites bedevil humans almost to the same degree as they do our four-legged brethren.
Want more proof? Documentaries on poverty in any country include swarms of pesky flies. They carry diseases. They lay their eggs in any available orifice, especially in the eyes.
Even though the abundance of insects is good news for the various birds whose diet consists of such flying vermin, this lady would not miss flies and their annoying pals if they disappeared. However, if the pesky flies disappeared, she would be willing to purchase and scattered tons of seeds to feed the birds. But then the whole thing is out of her hands and control.
We must admit there is beauty in almost all creatures, even the giant field spiders that periodically take over the Funny Farm, trees and buildings alike.
Your curious writer observed one such spider that set up shop across a kitchen window. The location gave her a front-row seat to the lengthy and gruesome demise of a grasshopper. The spectacle presented yet another example of the ugly or even gross side of Mother Nature’s critters.
Beware, this is not a charming tale like Charlotte’s Web. However, even though the spiders weave intricate webs to catch their dinner, they lack the chops needed to eat their catch. Consequently, they fill the grasshopper with digestive enzymes that liquefies the insect’s insides. Then, once the spider’s version of Ebola works its “magic,” the spider sucks out the juicy stuff and leaves the exoskeleton intact.
How does the lady of the manor know this? Unfortunately, one of those hapless, translucent grasshoppers became stuck on the window screen for far too long. What about calling the dead carcass “the ghost of grasshopper past?”
Sadly, there is a gross element to all beautiful creatures, even humans.
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan