Why do people stick their noses in other people’s business?
Are they part bloodhound, sniffing out everyone’s secrets because that is their subconscious raison d’etre? Is being nosey and snoopy part of their DNA? A defective gene, perhaps?
It is unfortunate to concede that we all possess at least a sliver of the busybody tendency. If you doubt this, think back to the countless vehicular accidents you witnessed. Did you try to catch at least a glimpse of the crumpled cars and secretly hoped to see a possibly mangled human as well?
People feel drawn to the macabre. That is why we cannot make ourselves look away from the horror of an airplane crash or a burning building. Some are almost ghoulish in their fascination to witness the tragedies of others.
This need to watch a “train wreck” is both appalling and yet very human. After all, as you watch a tragedy unfold, in the back of your mind you cannot help but think, “There but for the grace of God, go I.”
Such thoughts seem twisted but honest.
We feel regret for the misfortunes of others. And yet, we are secretly grateful such misfortunes are not ours to bear.
Have you noticed when folks recount a tragic accident, there is a breathless excitement in their behavior and speech? The same is true for the newsreaders on television. They cannot contain their bloodthirsty salivation as they read the details of an accident or tragic event.
Such a noticeable response to macabre situations does not necessarily make them bad people. On the contrary, their reaction is all too human but distasteful to the rest of us.
On a less grandiose scale, very few people have the ability or desire not to meddle in the lives of people around them. People afflicted with the buttinsky gene nearly vibrate with excitement to hear the latest gossip about their neighbors, friends, relatives and co-workers.
They just have to know the dirty details, even if an event is minor. Often their insatiable curiosity stirs the pot into a far more significant issue than it was.
When hubby and his wife lived in the suburbs, a nosey neighbor managed to reach semi-contentment with her life when she spread gossip about some unfortunate soul in the neighborhood.
The most memorable and disturbing to this lady was when someone murdered a woman who lived in the next block. Her nine-year-old son discovered the body when he came home from school.
Our local gossipmonger gleefully read every gory detail concerning the crime in front of several mothers with their toddlers present.
When the lady of the manor spoke up, “You should not be reading that stuff in front of the children,” the busybody replied, “They don’t understand any of this.”
Those toddlers understood enough to have nightmares. So why would a person’s need to gush about other people’s misfortune trump common sense? That was something none of the neighbors could understand.
But upon further reflection and with the hindsight of time, perhaps those who feel compelled to stick their profound proboscises into other people’s affairs to avoid facing their own problems.
There is a reason this writer used the word “proboscises.” The term usually refers to a flexible snout or trunk of elephants. However, the term also refers to the tubular organ of an invertebrate, used for sucking or piercing.
What better way to describe a busybody? They pierce the privacy of others and suck as much information out as they can to feed their curiosity.
So if your problems seem insurmountable, issues that you cannot or do not want to face, there is a cure for that--stick your nose in someone else’s life. You will be pleased to discover that briefly, your troubles will fade.
There is an unforeseen side effect to your meddling. As your troubles fade into the background, at least for a short interlude, your chosen “victim” suffers. The process is a twisted reversal of taking other people’s burdens on your shoulders.
In this version, you cast your misery upon the placid waters of someone else’s life. Not a fair trade-off.