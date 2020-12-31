A year ago at this time we had never heard of COVID-19.
But now … unfortunately, we’re all painfully aware of this pandemic and the devastating toll taken by it … tragically over 7,650 Arizonans who were with us at the end of 2019 are no longer here.
Normally, a column like this reflects on things that happened in our community during a given year … the completion of the new hospital … positive health care occurrences …. but 2020 was vastly different.
We had a pandemic challenge addressed by politicians in the midst of a presidential election … not a productive approach.
But … Cochise County is a resilient county in the midst of a resilient nation, and positive things did occur to move us forward … especially the almost unheard of rapid development of a vaccine to prevent the spread of a devastating virus.
One of the really positive things that the pandemic showed was the concern for others.
For example … our community supported Good Neighbor Alliance and kept it from closing and putting 20 homeless individuals on the streets.
The concern of individuals like Kathy Marvin who made masks and donated them to individuals at no cost … although a donation to her church’s food bank was welcomed … is another example of community concern for others. In essence it was double help ... food for the hungry and masks to fight COVID
Still another concern shown was by our hospital and medical community who kept care coming in the face of sheer pandemic fatigue.
On the political side we had Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and the City Council who had the courage on two occasions to mandate mask wearing. We also should thank County Supervisor Ann English, who tried to get a masking requirement in the county but ran into a roadblock from the other two supervisors whose opposition reflected their lack of concern for county residents and awareness of the pandemic.
One individual who really stepped forward in the county just before Christmas was Damon Trejo, who is the owner of Grasshopper Landscaping. Damon sent an e-blast to the community where he offered to help individuals in need…
”Christmas is fast approaching and we would love to help spread some peace, love and joy this week. We were blessed to be able to keep our doors open this year but we know that wasn't the case for everyone. Please let us know if you know of anyone (or an organization) that could use some Christmas cheer!”
Not only did Damon send out this e-blast … he promoted … Stocking Suffers …. the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program … the Wounded Warrior Project …and the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots on his blog. And …. In addition to highlighting these worthy projects and organizations … he also participated in their activities.
One individual to whom we should say “Thank You” and “Good Bye” is Brian Barkdull, whose community leadership during this crisis has been exemplary . Brian, who just retired as CEO of American Southwest Credit Union and Board Chair of the Legacy Foundation, stepped forward with a major financial gift to the Salvation Army from the credit union. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign was hit hard by COVID, and Brian’s corporate generosity mitigated the impact. Brian and his family are going to Japan on a church mission for two years.
Technology also came to our rescue … especially Zoom. Not only was this a life ring for organizations to hold meetings to move social programs forward, it was a great way to hold family gatherings over the holidays and throughout the year.
Today is the third day of 2021 … and we have 362 days to go before we say Happy New Year again. Through vaccinations and practicing mitigation practices … next year when I write about 2021 … I hope I can say … ”2021 was a great year … COVID 19 was conquered and is no more!“
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.