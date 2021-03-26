Several years ago in a football game between Florida Atlantic University and North Texas the unthinkable happened.
Florida Atlantic quarterback John Franklin III outran the pursuing defensive safety and scored … he though t… a touchdown.
However, Franklin was so excited and so anxious to score a touchdown he spiked the ball before he crossed the goal line.
So while he was going through his “victory dance” the referees were signaling that he had not scored … in essence he quit just a little too soon and didn’t score a touchdown.
I have to wonder if we aren’t putting ourselves in the same position ?
In last Sunday’s Herald/Review there was a picture of 11 state and federal officials ... our governor … LD14 legislators … Cochise County law enforcement officials … a U.S. Senator from Florida. Of those 11 … only one was wearing a mask!
It’s really a concern that 10 governmental leaders in essence had spiked the ball before the goal line was crossed. It appeared to be the typical political “do as I say … not as I do” scenario.
And people in Phoenix were having mask burning parties …one said, “I‘m not wearing that muzzle anymore”
What really had me shaking my head the other day was a family I saw in one of our building materials stores. They were all wearing masks all right … around their necks !
Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the nation’s COVID and infectious disease expert, recently had a public disagreement with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).
Sen. Rand, whose medical area of expertise is ophthalmology, told Dr Fauci that wearing a mask was not necessary if you’d been vaccinated. However, Dr Fauci told the senator that it most definitely was!
Dr Fauci said, "He (Senator Paul) was saying if you've been infected, or you've been vaccinated, don't wear a mask — which is completely against all public health tenets … he's dead wrong. I mean, I don't have anything personally against him. But he's just quite frankly incorrect."
For some reason there seems to be a feeling that the inoculation program will render an individual invincible with a steel like shield being wrapped around them.
While the vaccine does provide a high level of protection, it hasn’t been shown to provide ultimate protection …variants are a major concern … the research is going on, and the ultimate jury is still out.
But while the ultimate jury is still out, the one for mask wearing is in … the data shows wearing masks is effective in preventing COVID-19.
The challenge is dealing with the irresponsibility of individuals who refuse to accept the data and become super spreaders such as the ones in Miami Beach where the police declared an emergency and had to disperse the partying individuals with pepper balls.
So many of these individuals take the position that the masks aren’t effective. To convince yourself otherwise, try this experiment. Light a candle, put your mask on and then try to blow out the flame while you’re wearing the mask.
When I try this, I have not been able to blow the flame out ... the mask blocks exhaled air.
I wonder if the confusion about the benefits of wearing a mask comes from the CDC’s initial position regarding wearing masks. There was an initial belief that masks were not effective; however, that perspective has been changed by the data, and the CDC now recommends masking up.
You might look at it this way ...
Having to go on a ventilator is not a pleasant experience. In essence you have a tube put down your throat to force oxygen to your lungs. Ask yourself ... is it preferable to place a mask over your mouth and nose or a tube down your throat ?
Dropping our guard prematurely is very foolhardy … so let’s not spike the ball before we cross the goal line … wait until we score!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.