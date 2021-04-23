The men and women who wear the uniform of the United States make many sacrifices in safeguarding our country and its citizens. We often hear “Thank You For Your Service” as an expression of appreciation directed to these brave men and women.
Question: Why do our junior enlisted military members have to face the shadow of food insecurity?
It simply makes me cringe in disbelief when I go to the commissary at the fort and see active duty soldiers conducting a food drive for their “buddies” in order to stave off hunger.
The groups who face food insecurity are normally married corporals or sergeants with a wife and family of two to three children.
Some DOD studies have “concluded” that this problem is short-lived through the promotion cycle. Pentagon “experts” are saying these military families only go hungry temporarily before food insecurity disappears through promotion ... a very fallacious conclusion! When you’re hungry … you’re hungry … it doesn’t make any difference if you’re a hungry corporal or a hungry staff sergeant.
The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the problem since spouses have lost their job because of a business closure, and now the family is trying to survive on one income ... the service member’s.
A corporal with two-plus years of longevity earns $2,330 a month. Corporals with dependents get $1,062 per month BAH (Basic Allowance for Housing). This ranks soldiers stationed at Fort Huachuca 50th in Army Basic Allowance for Housing stipends. And while they may get a BAH, the Department of Agriculture counts BAH as income in determining eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Fortunately, we have some individuals in Congress trying to do something.
Thirty-nine members of the House of Representatives, led by Susan Davis, D-CA, have introduced the Military Hunger Prevention Act (HR 2339). Arizona Congressmen Raul Grijalva and Rueben Gallego are co-sponsors of the measure referred to as the Basic Needs Allowance for Low-income Regular Members.
The legislation specifies that a basic needs allowance will be paid to a qualified service member as determined by the Secretary of Defense. If two members of a household are eligible, they have to decide which one will get the allowance.
The amount a covered member will get is an aggregate amount equal to 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines for location and number of persons in the household of the covered member for such year, minus the gross household income of the covered member during the preceding year divided by 12. The allowance is supplemental … and doesn’t supplant base pay.
Many of our soldiers at the fort avail themselves of the various community food banks in Sierra Vista … Salvation Army … St. Vincent de Paul … local churches. However, they often fear seeking help because they feel it might jeopardize a promotion out of poverty.
We can help remedy this problem that is facing our military by sending the following message to our two senators and one congresswoman:
Junior enlisted military families with two or three dependents face food insecurity, rely on food banks and fear the stigma of seeking help. Many military families facing food insecurity do not qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) because their BAH is included in the program's calculation of gross income. This barrier to SNAP participation has led to thousands of military families seeking assistance from food pantries.
Your support for HR 2339, the Military Hunger Prevention Act, as standalone legislation or as a part of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, will create a systemic correction to this injustice by establishing a Basic Needs Allowance tied to family income and the poverty line.
Bottom line … it just isn’t right for our military members to be victims of food insecurity. We need to help those who protect us.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.