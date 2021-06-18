After three years and three months in Sierra Vista, Bob Gomes is being transferred by LifePoint Health to the Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana.
A joint venture with LifePoint Health and Billings Clinic, Community Medical Center is a 151-bed hospital offering medical, surgical, obstetrics, and newborn services. It also has an advanced wound care center and an outpatient dialysis center.
Coming to Sierra Vista in 2018 via Bend, Oregon, and a career in the United States Air Force as a health services administrator, he brought a great blend of military and civilian hospital administration experience to Sierra Vista. Bob has done an outstanding service for Sierra Vista in terms of establishing a high quality of patient services.
When Gomes arrived, a once proud healthcare facility was in a sad state of disrepair created by a constant turnover of CEOs by corporate transfers. If my math is correct, he was the seventh CEO in less than seven years.
In his first four months on the job ... Gomes reduced emergency room response times ... which are always a challenge for hospital administrators. By changing the emergency room physician group that operated the ER, he improved response times. He improved the Door to Triage ... the time the patients arrive at the hospital until they are first seen in the ER ... to 13 minutes. He also reduced the statistic Left Without Being Seen from 14% to 1%.
His people skills helped Gomes relate well with the medical staff and hospital staff, and together they turned Canyon Vista Medical Center around. Recently I saw Gomes along with his director of nurses wheeling a “goody cart” through physicians’ offices in commemoration of National Hospital Week ... a well-received gesture of camaraderie.
When Gomes arrived, the 2017 Hospital Compare report indicated CVMC was perceived by discharged patients as being below average in five out of seven categories: safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging. These ratings are based on a patient survey called Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems conducted by Medicare.
Just recently, through Gomes’s leadership, CVMC earned a three-star rating in the same survey, which was a tremendous improvement over the rating he inherited.
CVMC also had a very low rating from Leapfrog for patient safety ... it was a D. However, again due to his leadership talents and people skills, Leapfrog recently reported that CVMC had earned a B.
So, Gomes is leaving CVMC in much better shape than he found it.
Gomes had a strong spirit of community, and he “encouraged” his senior staff to get involved in community civic organizations. The director of nurses, Karen Reed, was recently elected as chair of the Sierra Vista’s Salvation Army’s Advisory Board. Prior to the pandemic, Gomes was hosting community town hall meetings to get the thoughts and opinions of Sierra Vista residents relative to their health care.
In essence, Gomes had a commitment to Sierra Vista, and we are going to miss his healthcare leadership and concern for the patients.
So ... Bob, here’s wishing you the very best ... thank you for all you’ve done in Sierra Vista … and you’re always welcome here.
And now … looking to the future … who will succeed (not replace) Bob Gomes?
Hopefully, LifePoint understands that having eight CEOs in eight years for a community really doesn’t help stability in healthcare. And … you have to wonder if the quality of care developed through the leadership of Gomes will be sustained as the search for a new CEO is in progress.
Making Communities Health Healthier is LifePoint’s expressed mission statement. If that is really a belief rather than rhetoric, maybe they’ll leave the next CEO in Sierra Vista for more than three years.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.