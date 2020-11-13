Theodore Roosevelt proposed a National Health Insurance Program in the Presidential campaign of 1912, and for 98 years various controversial efforts at the presidential level occurred
And then March 23, 2010, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law by President Obama amidst a great deal of controversy.
Ten years after the ACA’s enactment, the United States Supreme Court is adjudicating this law … again.
From early comments made by Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh it appears the ACA will be upheld.
If it does remain the law of the land, the ACA needs repairs to render it a fully functional process for universal health care. One major repair is to increase the reimbursement rate from its current 80%.
President-Elect Joe Bidden has proposed some changes labeled “Bidencare.”
A key feature of Bidencare is called the “Public Option” or Medicare Buy-In. The public option would be available for individuals between 55 and 64 through the marketplace and administered by Medicare. It also would provide coverage at no cost to individuals whose incomes are below 138% of the federal poverty level and who live in states that have not yet adopted the Medicaid expansion program provided for in the ACA.
Another feature is expanding the premium subsidies for the ACA insurance plans.
The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed Bidencare and found that broadening insurance exchange prices would reduce costs.
Bidencare currently is based on four major goals: (1) Creating a public option; (2) Making health plans less costly; (3) Reducing drug prices; (4) Insuring health care coverage for all regardless of pre-existing conditions.
The concept of the public option is that the premiums would be less expensive since the federal government would negotiate premium prices with the various carriers. It also would help cover a vulnerable population, 50-64, obtain less costly plans prior to going on Medicare at age 65.
To help reduce the premium of plans in the exchanges, a premium tax credit would be applied. These plans would have premiums capped at 8.5% of an individual’s income.
Another cost-saving proposal under Bidencare is to eliminate the so-called “surprise billing” for out-of-network services. Most of these charges occur during an emergency situation when medical personnel are more concerned about saving someone’s life rather than the person’s insurance network. A proposal is to pay the in-network fee to an out-of-network provider.
In terms of reducing drug prices, Bidencare would permit the federal government to negotiate drug prices with Big Pharma for Medicare and Medicaid. It also would connect drug price increases to the rate of inflation.
Another consumer cost-saving measure contained in Bidencare is to terminate the tax break pharmaceuticals get for advertising costs.
And the fourth aspect of Bidencare is assuring health care coverage is available regardless of the pre-existing condition of the insured. This is particularly important now with the COVID-19 virus running rampant.
These proposals contained in Bidencare most certainly help move us toward a universal health program that benefits the American public. The various attempts over the years have often been a puzzlement.
I’ve never understood why making health care coverage a political issue is so high on many politicians’ radar screen.
The fact that people do get sick is a truism. The fact that health care is expensive is a truism, The fact that hospitals and physicians are like any other business is true: They must be paid for their services in order to stay in the business of caring for others.
So we can hope for a positive result from SCOTUS’s decision … hope for a cooperative Congress … hope we can create a good universal health care program.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.