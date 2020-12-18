Dear Santa,
Well sir … it’s that time of the year again, and I thought I’d share some thoughts with you and the elves who help you at the North Pole.
First of all I want to thank you for trying to grant my 2019 wishes for support to our food program, universal health coverage and the development of a mental health program for Cochise County. The food program we asked for, thanks to Mary Mueller of the Salvation Army, did get off the ground, but we still have a ways to go.
I also want to thank you for Margaret Hepburn, Brian Barkdull and the Legacy Foundation. The foundation stepped forward in a major time of need and granted $325,601 to 60 organizations impacted by COVID-19. The Legacy Foundation helped these organizations get over a major bump in the road, and in some instances kept their doors open.
The sudden and widespread pandemic of this coronavirus has impacted all of us with its clinical and economic effects.
So … it’s not unexpected to place the eradication of the pandemic at the top of our want list this year, for it’s an act of survival and preservation of our way of life.
We need to implement the COVID-19 vaccine program successfully so that the forecasts of late spring/early summer eradication become a reality. Not only will we accomplish a major medical miracle, we’ll also provide some needed relief to the staff at Canyon Vista Medical Center who have been “frontline health heroes” through this pandemic. Bob Gomes and his staff have just been wonderful battling this crisis.
To achieve success we’re going to need some stocking stuffers …. one of which is the willingness of our citizens to avail themselves of the vaccine and divorce themselves from the politics swirling around the process of saving lives.
Another stocking stuffer is a major dose of common sense. Please bring an acceptance of the seriousness of the situation in your bag of awareness and put it in everyone’s stocking …. in other words … tell people to “Mask Up.”
And … since there will be life beyond COVID-19, here are a few other things that could be under the Christmas tree.
First of all, the Supreme Court of the United States is deciding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Wisdom, good judgement and non-partisanship are needed under nine Christmas SCOTUS trees in Washington. If you bring those attributes to these nine justices, you’ll spread your gifts to 20 million Americans who benefit from the ACA and who don’t deserve a stocking full of coal.
Another item on our needed list is to reopen the Salvation Army’s Thrift Store. Closed last year, the Thrift Store is a needed resource for Sierra Vista since it provides help for those in need as well as raising funds for family services and other support activities. Lt. Heather and Lt. Ty , resident Salvation Army Corps officers, are hard at work getting the store reopened for the benefit of Sierra Vista. So, Santa, a little help and support will be greatly appreciated to transform the plan into reality.
Also, would you please bring a big helping of cooperation, congeniality and teamwork to those individuals who occupy positions of leadership and trust in Washington? We have gone far too long living in a divisive and acrimonious mode of government that has gotten us nowhere. It seems to me we need to start being Americans again … rather than wavers of banners crying out for violence and disruption.
Finally … please help us reopen our schools . Learning is a vital component of growing up, and ZOOM is a good substitute educational delivery system. But ... it is not as effective as a teacher in the classroom.
So to you and yours … Merry Christmas to all … and to all a good night!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.