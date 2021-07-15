There has been an ongoing discussion in hospital management circles over the benefits, or lack thereof, from having stability in top management … namely the CEO.
Some “authorities” have said if you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you always gotten.
When a hospital CEO is replaced, it is normally for a few reasons: Poor financial performance, lack of medical staff confidence, poor management skills or negative reports from the Joint Commission.
In a non-hospital world, about three years has often been said to be the standard for CEO tenure. The thought is in the first year the CEO makes necessary changes. Then in the second year those changes are refined and smoothed into an ongoing organization. The third year finds the CEO starting to manage the status quo, which, under this philosophy, means it’s time to move on.
But hospital settings are different, and you have to ask if quality patient care is derived from constantly changing CEOs.
It takes a period of time for a CEO to gain the trust and confidence of the medical staff and nursing staff, which is essential to creating and maintaining a productive hospital setting. At the same time the CEO has to do the same with the non-clinical staff.
Gaining the trust and confidence of a governing board and a community is another critical dimension.
Stability in healthcare is critical toward developing quality patient care.
CEO Judy Rich’s tenure at Tucson Medical Center has developed it into a premier hospital in Southern Arizona — there certainly has not been any status quo management there — and what about retired CEO Jim Dickson of Bisbee’s Copper Queen Community Hospital?
Dickson was far from a status quo CEO. And here in Sierra Vista, we had CEO Margaret Hepburn, who served as the hospital and foundation CEO for 16 years — her tenure has produced exceptional quality in the healthcare world.
I think those individuals in LifePoint’s corporate suite who are making the go-stay decisions in healthcare need to take into account the difference in characteristics between a hospital CEO and a corporate America CEO.
LifePoint should take the community into consideration, for communities such as Sierra Vista take a personal interest in their hospital since the residents are simply closer to available services.
Those of us who have had the pleasure and privilege of serving on an operational hospital board can relate, I am sure, to comments from the local residents about the hospital.
I know when I served as chair of the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center Board, I was continually being provided feedback — good and bad — about the hospital.
LifePoint is going to “make a national search” for a new CEO for Canyon Vista Medical Center. Bob Gomes’ replacement will be the ninth CEO in eight years, and I’d like to make a few suggestions to LifePoint so we aren’t continually performing “national searches.”
First of all, you not only need to find someone who is comfortable in a rural setting, the new CEO’s spouse should also be someone who appreciates a rural setting.
Secondly, the individual selected should be someone who is not looking at CVMC as a rung on a career ladder. While you want someone with ambition to move upward, you also want someone who will remain in Sierra Vista for at least four or five years … or longer.
Thirdly, it would be quite beneficial if the new CEO had a proclivity for civic involvement. I’ve observed that the CEOs who are involved in the community develop a sincere focus and feeling for that community.
Finally, Sierra Vista healthcare stakeholders should have input in the selection of a CEO. Simply bringing forth an individual who is the product of a “nationwide search” is not an appropriate technique.
So, LifePoint, please select a new CEO who is a quality individual and one who will “stick around,” for a while.