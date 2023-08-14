To the Editor:

The bold face headline on the front page of the Aug. 9 Herald/Review ‘House holds hearing on ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’ at Cochise College’ is a sad and frightening example of bad and biased journalism. The single quote marks around Biden’s Border Crisis do little to indicate that the paper is merely quoting remarks made by meeting leaders. Rather the headline reflects the editorial position taken repeatedly by the Herald/Review, but which should never appear in a news article.