Finding fault with ‘democracy’
To the editor:
In response to the Letters To The Editor, dtd Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Maintain Constant Vigilance to Save Democracy.
Well, I guess; I can go to sleep.
We (United States of America) do not have a Democracy.
As, Jefferson stated, “A Democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where fifty-one percent can take away the rights of the other forty-nine percent.”
Then these was John Adams who said, “Whereas, a Republic is a government of Laws”, as well as, a democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes itself, exhaust, and murders itself, because there never was a Democracy that didn’t commit suicide.”
Calling the USA a democracy is sort of like saying that the US and North Korea both had a presidential system of government in 1993 because both countries had a President as both head of government and head of state. (www.quora.com)
I would like the author to identify where in the Declaration of Independence, The United States Constitution and Bill of Rights or the Federalist Papers the use of Democracy or where it gives this form of government to us.
I do not want to live in a Democracy; I do choose to live in a REPUBLIC with laws to guide and protect the citizens.
I, also, find fault with other aspects of this Letter To The Editor. I recommend doing more factual research, as well as, comparative analysis of previous administrations.
Philip Cerami
Sierra Vista