If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor,
The bard once famously quipped: “A rose by any other name is still a rose.”
That which we see happening in Afghanistan is happening here in the United States.
Our Civil War, which was fought on the Confederate conviction that “the United States of America are, ” is once again being fought in the hallowed chambers of Congress under the banner of states’ rights. States’ rights and a weakened central government are not that much unlike the collapse of the central government in Afghanistan and the rise of provincial rule by tribal leaders.
Women’s rights have been suppressed in Afghanistan, which is not unlike our country until the advent of women’s suffrage and the 19th amendment to our constitution on Aug. 18, 1920 – which “prohibits the United States and its states from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex, in effect recognizing the right of women to a vote.”
However, the battle between state and federal government authority and limitations thereof regarding women’s rights is still on-going as evidenced by recent restrictions on a woman’s right to choose passed by state legislatures.
We as a confederation of states are not that much unlike Afghanistan.