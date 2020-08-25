St. David superintendent highlights the best
To the Editor:
I have served as a teacher for more than 58 years, K through Community College. I have worked with many indifferent and/or incompetent administrators. The article “St. David Superintendent Finds Success” highlights the very best of school administrators, Kyle Hart. Mr. Hart serves three small districts, two of which are Valley Union and Pearce. He is taking $24,000 of his $64,000 salary and giving $40,000 to teachers and staff “to pay the good teachers more and create a positive school climate.”
What a wonderful example of altruism and dedication to the teaching profession. I wish I had the opportunity to work with him. I know he will successfully guide all three districts as they face serious challenges in developing and delivering quality instruction.
Kay B. Edward, Ed.D.
Benson