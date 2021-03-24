To the editor:

My question is — where is Mark Kelly, Cochise Co. Senator and OUR representative. If all of you who voted for the astronaut — you can now see that his mind is not on the Country, State, or Cochise County.

However, if Martha would have been re-elected she would be there assisting us.

This is a CRISIS!!!!

Mark, you've shown your colors — I suggest you better learn the truth in our county, the ranchers problems, the Border Patrol dilemma, and us ordinary citizens.

Nancy M. Iverson

Benson

