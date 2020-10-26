Choice is clear: Elect Jason Lindstrom to Superior Court
To the editor,
In response to a recent letter to the Editor, here’s another perspective. The previous letter supported the election of Sandy Russell as Superior Court judge, partly because she has “worked so hard,” and “has attended all the events, even the unimportant ones.” I venture to guess each candidate has worked hard, especially this year when so many events have been canceled. I choose to look at the records of each candidate, and can come to only one conclusion ... Jason Lindstrom is the best choice for Judge.
Having worked for 11 years in the court system in Cochise County, first as a courtroom clerk then as a judicial administrative assistant, I have worked with and around many judges in this county, and I know the attributes that make a good judge. Jason has those attributes! Jason’s opponents have falsely maligned his character throughout this race. I have researched the history of both opponents and have seen actions and character traits that are NOT what we want in a Superior Court judge. In addition to my experience working in the courts, I have known Jason since he was a little boy. If I were to find myself in front of a judge with my future depending on the court’s ruling, I would definitely want someone who will follow the law, and someone who won’t let his/her personal opinions make the decision. Jason will be that kind of judge!
I have seen dishonesty and pettiness in both the other two candidates. One opponent is on record as saying she never wanted to work in “Hickville” Cochise County! Both of the other candidates have either been fired from the County Attorney’s Office or allowed to resign in lieu of termination (and NOT because of “corruption”” as claimed by one candidate). I urge Cochise County voters to look beyond the negativity that’s so prevalent in this election cycle, and elect a judge who will work hard, and will be honest and fair. Our county residents deserve no less! ELECT JASON LINDSTROM!
Dorothy Pederson
Sierra Vista