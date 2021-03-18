To the editor:
A big Irish "Thank You" to the more than 70 folks, adults and kids, and three dogs who braved the cold wind and snow on Saturday (3/13) to join us for the CLOVER FOR KIDS CANCER WALK. A huge success.
The following businesses and suppliers provided goods and services that made it possible to raise over $700 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation for Childhood Cancer; Paul's Irish Pub, Manager Dondi and staff; Billy Power at Sierra Vista Flowers for caps and T-shirts; Dr. Ann Lebeck and staff at Kynetic Health; Gus Morales and the Southern Arizona Apaches semi-pro football team; Todd Van Ryen and Kool FM radio; Alpha Graphics for stickers; Herald/Review Media; and Blanca Gomez for Irish masks.
A great time was had by all and the organizers promise just wait 'til next year when we can do a full-blown parade.
Slainte,
Jerry Regan, Katy and Joe Regan-Faucault
Organizers and Residents