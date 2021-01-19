Refusing vaccine just isn't right
I am writing responding to the article in Sunday's 1/17 paper regarding the vaccine inoculation at Fort Huachuca.
I am appalled that these people are turning down the vaccine at a 50% rate. I would give my proverbial "right eye" to get to have that shot in my arm. I am 74 years old and have lived basically as a hermit for the last 10 months to keep safe and hopefully not get COVID and die.
You young soldiers do no know how fortunate you are to be offered the vaccine. SHAME ON YOU. Your refusal of the vaccine threatens us all, your family, your fellow service members, the greater community you come in contact with at stores off post. I'll gladly take your vaccine.
Rebecca Tanner
Sierra Vista