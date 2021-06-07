Another bad idea
To the Editor:
The idea that cutting taxes and going to a flat tax is a bad idea. It will benefit the high earners and corporations. They have already gained from past income tax changes. Cutting taxes sounds great until towns like Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Bisbee find the 15% of state taxes they were to receive evaporate. Security, schools and maintenance will be cut out of their fair share of any state revenue.
Meanwhile the Arizona legislature raised their pay then left for vacation. So much for concern about the cities and constituents they represent.
Dotti Wellman, retired teacher
Sierra Vista