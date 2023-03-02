A look at our elections Mar 2, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:Here are some facts:The county recorder is directly responsible to the voters of Cochise County, and can be voted out or recalled.County recorders are already responsible by state law for many pre-election day functions.David Stevens is a state certified elections official, having completed the requirements for Certified Elections Registration Administrator.An elections director is unelected, not accountable to the people.Yuma County’s interim elections director reports directly to the county BoS.ARS 16-602 paragraph B stipulates a hand count of “At least two percent of the precincts in that county, or two precincts” there is a minimum, but no maximum requirement.The BoS received an informal opinion from the office of the Arizona attorney general stating an expanded hand count was permissible.The actions taken by the BoS were entirely within the ARS.Opinion:Based on faulty input from the county attorney, Ms. Marra held herself to be unaccountable to the board of supervisors, therefore unaccountable to the people of Cochise County.Had a 100% hand count been conducted and found to have corroborated the machine count, it would have ended the debate in the state.Any court fees incurred were as a result of incompetence from the county attorney.Confidence in the Arizona elections process is at an all-time low.Crosby, Judd and Stevens acted to restore confidence in the election process.Facts over fear.Jim ClevelandBisbee What is NABUR? Join the online forum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Law Institutions Most Popular After 50 years, Aguirre family retiring from Ricardo’s Working artist at 18 a master with a brush Man charged with killing stepfather deemed competent, requests settlement conference Douglas ARC takes on another business venture Benson has a sweet cryodesiccation success story Second settlement conference in fatal load car case ends without agreement Cochise County recorder now in charge of elections Camp Naco restoration melds adobe structures with historical, heritage revival The Jaguar and the Black Bear Supervisors set to approve election duty changes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search