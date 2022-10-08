I am writing this letter because I must defend the truth. News reporters have a great responsibility on their shoulders to print stories in an unbiased manner. I am referencing the article published Sunday, 2 Oct 2022, on the front page of the Sierra Vista Herald newspaper, which detailed an interview with a parent of a child alleging sexual harassment by a Buena High School staff member.
Specifically, a false reference was made anonymously in the article of my “support” for the deceased staff member, Mr. Wells. As assistant principal at Buena High School (2013–2015), at no point did I defend Mr. Wells or was explicitly informed of his inappropriate behavior.
After reporter Longa recorded the statement from the anonymous parent, she failed to contact me to obtain a comment regarding the allegation, which would have been deemed fair and balanced reporting. Instead, she copied a previous statement from another reporter’s interview, which explained that the Cochise County Superintendent’s office does not have jurisdiction over the staff or operations at Buena High School. The parent’s accusation was not truthful, and the reporting of Lyda Longa can be perceived as irresponsible.
I genuinely believe that these actions were an oversight. However, no matter the outcome, the damage done by Reporter Longa will be a challenge to remedy.
Therefore, I am requesting a retraction of the article published on 2 Oct 2022 to help restore the trust the community should have in their local news reporters.
Jacqui Clay
Hereford
Jacqui Clay is the Cochise County superintendent of schools