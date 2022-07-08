These past two weeks American citizens have witnessed the right-wing takeover of our Supreme Court. Five judges operating under the misguided legal notion of “originalism“ view our Constitution as an inflexible document that requires interpretation at the time it was written (1789) and not as a living charter that demands interpretive change as our country changes.
Over these past weeks we have seen devastating court decisions that further weaken the separation of church and state (two decisions), reducing the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases (making coal and oil/gas CEOs ecstatic), repealing a 109-year-old New York state law regulating concealed guns and, worst of all, repealing a 49-year-old Constitutional right to abortion.
These judges are out of touch with the majority of American citizens, are guilty of perjury via their confirmation statements to abide by “judicial precedent“ and are pursuing their own ideological agenda.
More retrogressive Supreme Court legal decisions may well be in our future including limiting contraception, banning gay marriage and perhaps even supporting some current state voting laws restricting who, where and when the American public can vote. It is indeed a troubling time for our democratic Republic.