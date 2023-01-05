Caution regarding the charging of electric cars should be thought of if someone has an implanted pacemaker. Plugging into 240-volt fast chargers sets up a magnetic force field around the charging cord and can possibly create problems, especially for older folks waiting inside the vehicle. A 110/115 house current is safe. New pacemakers are now better but not invincible. The cardiologists are only somewhat educated regarding this. The owners manual may or may not address this, and the sales people are not experts. The pacemaker can be temporarily interrupted and the heart subjected to severe stress. Please consult your owners manual if purchasing such a vehicle. This problem also applies to arc welders, but not home clothes dryers as we do not hold the cord where this aura exists. The rush to buy electric cars might be enticing to reduce your carbon footprint, but please do the research if you have or transport someone with a pacemaker. This subject should be addressed by the manufacturers, but that would affect sales, right ? Also, consider that commercial and school busses will soon be electric, so it might be important to not stand near a vehicle of any kind while it is charging at 240 volts. Household charging takes longer but is entirely safe for the pacemaker.