I just finished reading about Ron DeSantis' recent visit and understand his need to separate himself from all the other wannabe candidates; unfortunately, this often leads to some stretching of the truth ... if not outright lying. DeSantis would have us believe the current administration is for open borders, fentanyl, etc.; if you do, I suggest reading the National Drug Control Strategy. Sheriff Daniels pointed to the 229 law enforcement deaths last year and suggests the Biden administration is responsible. A little digging shows that this number is actually a decline from the previous couple of years, and actually less than some periods over the last 100 years. From 1919-1935, 226 or more each year; 1970-75, 226 or greater. Fast forward to 2020 when they soared to 417, peaking in 2021 at 623 because of COVID. Ironically, DeSantis, who claims to care about law enforcement lives, offered a $5,000 bonus to unvaccinated officers who came to work in Florida ... a death sentence for many who did! As tragic as these deaths are, it seems counterintuitive to learn law enforcement actually ranks 18th in job fatalities. The fringes of both parties, unfortunately, give the rest of us a bad name! I truly believe the vast majority of Americans want similar things for themselves and their families. The American Dream and all it entails motivates many of us living here as well as those hoping to live here. In a free society, how these goals are achieved is decided at the ballot