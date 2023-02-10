Arizona faces a full blown water crisis. The Colorado River system since the 1960s to the year 2000 flowed at an average rate of about 12 to 14 million acre-feet annually. Water experts warn the Colorado River system could go down to 10 million acre-feet or less in coming years. Lake Powell and Lake Mead will become dead pools. The 40 million people who depend on the Colorado system for their water will see large federally mandated cutbacks. Hydropower production may cease. Large scale corporate agricultural irrigation projects will see drastic permanent cutbacks. Thirsty cotton and alfalfa crop production will see major reductions. The water-guzzling "Villages of Vigneto" project will likely destroy the San Pedro watershed. The preservation of the San Pedro watershed is critical to keep Fort Huachuca off any future base closure lists.
Arizona's current status quo water usage practices are totally unsustainable given the growing impacts of climate change. Arizona cities must conserve water with strict scientific management of water consumption and recycling systems. The time for delusional "happy talk" about the water crisis from conservative GOP politicians and corporate real estate developers of Arizona must end. Desalination plants use enormous amounts of power in the "tens of megawatts" per plant. Desalination plants produce toxic brine that can destroy fragile coastline ecosystems. It is estimated 1 million acre-feet of desalinated water piped to Phoenix will cost $3 BILLION annually. Arizona needs Active Management Areas in all rural areas outside of federal, tribal or state lands.