To the editor:

In the March 1, 2023, edition I was very happy to read the newspaper article “Cochise College helps to plug county’s 911 dispatcher gap.” The article mentioned the partnership between Cochise College and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, but the article failed to mentioned the third important partner, ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona funded the tuition and fees for all 13 graduates, which totaled approximately $2,100 each for a grand total of approximately $27,300. Each graduate enrolled, attended and completed the Communications Officer Training course at no cost to each of them.

