In the March 1, 2023, edition I was very happy to read the newspaper article “Cochise College helps to plug county’s 911 dispatcher gap.” The article mentioned the partnership between Cochise College and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, but the article failed to mentioned the third important partner, ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona funded the tuition and fees for all 13 graduates, which totaled approximately $2,100 each for a grand total of approximately $27,300. Each graduate enrolled, attended and completed the Communications Officer Training course at no cost to each of them.
ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona Deputy Director Vickie Simmons and Business Services Representative Eric Grisham attended the completion ceremony on February 28, 2023, at Cochise College. We were recognized for our partnership by Dr. Eric Brooks, Cochise College; Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, Cochise College; Sheriff Mark Dannels; and CCSO’s Carol Capas during the completion ceremony, which we very much appreciated. However, the Herald/Review Media reporter failed to realize the important part ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona was to the overall partnership. We do hope in the future the Herald/Review Media reporter will take the time to recognize all of the partners in a partnership.
We do wish the 13 graduates much success in their new careers at SEACOM as 911 Dispatchers.