In response to "In defense of assault rifles" by Richard Barr. Private ownership of assault rifles is indefensible, unless you are actually part of a well regulated militia. The previous assault rifle ban actually reduced deaths by murder and suicide by 25%, even accounting for the Columbine massacre. It was followed by an almost immediate increase in both when it was lifted. The assertion that other weapons are more prevalent doesn’t negate the damage of the weapon of choice for mass shootings, the AR-style rifle. The very fact that there are so many weapons already available doesn’t excuse it. And no one said deaths would stop with the ban. The Las Vegas massacre would not have been possible without one. To suggest that we all should have one to fight our own government is insanity. Should we all own tanks and machine guns? That is what you would be up against. It’s a far reach to think banning assault rifles is going to ban all guns. Common sense regulations such as red flag laws that screen people for competency to own a gun isn’t unreasonable either. That our police forces have to have military gear to defend themselves from private citizens' weapons of war is tragic. Spoken by a liberal with guns without fear mongering or demonizing anyone.