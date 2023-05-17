Cochise County citizens and law enforcement need to be aware of Brandon Martin’s “Chairman’s Statement on the Border Invasion.” He is not referring to the Russian incursion across the border with Ukraine that has resulted in over 350,000 casualties, the death and torture of civilians and destruction of entire cities. The chair of the Cochise County Republican Committee is referring to migrants (men, women and children) legally seeking asylum in the United States in their attempt to escape violence and poverty in their home countries. Many have fled here to save their families’ lives. This is the Brandon Martin who due to a court order cannot see one of his children without supervision because of his erratic actions, one of which reportedly left the former CCRC chairman with an injured ankle. Martin calls upon vigilante Republicans to “build an Army” to “protect our country” and “repel the invasion.” He warns of “illegals” (a human being cannot be “illegal”) out to “erode American culture.” Yes, this xenophobic, dangerous, crazily irresponsible rant is sent out as an official statement of the Cochise County Republican Committee. This cannot be ignored by the authorities. Vigilantism is illegal. Vigilantes are those who take the law into their own hands, who take it upon themselves to judge who is guilty and act against those whom they deem guilty. Martin’s call for an “Army” to repel the “invasion” of migrants legally seeking asylum is more than utterly vile, it must be dealt with as an illegal act.